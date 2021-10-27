MONROE COUNTY — The state is hosting walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events that are open to the public and require no appointments.

Those ages 12 to 17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at all vaccination events for the remainder of October. Booster shots are available for all three vaccines.

The next events are scheduled for:

• Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., McDonald’s, 5595 Overseas Highway, Marathon.

• Thursday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawks Cay Resort, 61 Hawks Cay Blvd, Duck Key.

For more information, visit monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.