FLORIDA KEYS — New variants of the coronavirus are circulating in the Florida Keys, and children are more likely to be infected with them.
Dr. Stan Zuba, an Upper Keys pediatrician, said he is “absolutely” seeing more patients test positive than before, when the original COVID-19 strain, which mainly targeted older adults, was the dominant one.
Reached last Tuesday, he said he’d already had three positive cases that day, and on another recent day had six. By his estimate, more than 20% of new COVID cases are now pediatric.
Schools welcomed all students back full time Thursday, Aug. 12, heightening Zuba’s concerns about viral transmission among children.
The Monroe County School District agreed last Tuesday to adopt a new mask guidance, making masks mandatory for all students with the option for parents to opt out their children.
The day after classes resumed, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that 20 students county-wide and one staff member had tested positive for COVID. Most of the cases were in the Middle and Lower keys.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been opposed to mask mandates in localities, and has threatened to take action against local agencies that try to adopt COVID restrictions.
The effort by lawmakers to prevent localities from imposing mitigation measures is part of the problem, Zuba said. Florida is breaking records in terms of new case numbers and is among the top states in the number of infected currently.
“The biggest challenge we have is the lack of leadership in Tallahassee on the subject,” Zuba said. “I tell people this freedom of choice is part of what this country is based on, but when your freedom puts my life or someone else’s at risk, that’s where it should end.”
The Delta variant is a more contagious strain that is concerning health officials. Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, has said it is more easily transmitted between young people, which is part of what is concerning about the new surge in cases.
Another variant, Delta Plus, was confirmed to be in Florida last week.
The most effective methods to quell the virus remain the same, according to health officials: wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
Zuba said he believes, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics, that all students should be wearing masks in schools.
“If everybody would follow the guidelines of the CDC, which is for every child to have a mask, we could knock the variant down before a new one comes,” he said.
Dr. Melanie Youschak, a pediatrician based in Key West, has also seen an uptick in the number of children testing positive.
“I don’t know if it’s related to the new variants being more transmissible among children or that families are coming back out and travelling more,” Youschak said.
Youschak said she supports the school district’s policy to start the school year but added that she doesn’t “want this to be a forever thing for our kids,” referring to masks in school.
She said most parents she’s talked to are vaccinated and have been inquiring about when the vaccines might receive federal approval for use on children under 12.
Zuba believes children should go back to school this year because of the learning loss of the last school year and because children were “suffering psychologically” under the lockdowns of the pandemic’s peak.
There are some conditions that Zuba said would warrant an exception to the mask rule, such as a child having autism or developmental disability or certain respiratory or cardiac conditions. That would be up to that student’s doctor to determine.
The silver lining to Zuba is that since the new surge in cases began, and reports have shown that Florida is a hot spot and children are more susceptible, parents are beginning to take vaccination more seriously. Vaccines currently have emergency use authorization from the CDC for use on everyone ages 12 and up.
“I think people are starting to realize this is serious, this is not fake news,” he said.
The vaccines, he said, are necessary to keep the virus under control and remove the possibility of future variants, which could become resistant to the vaccines, and putting the pandemic in the past permanently.
“I’m frankly tired, and my staff is on their last legs,” he said.
The Keys reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 13 of which were children, according to Eadie. The Keys hit a record last Tuesday with 90 new cases, 11 of them children. The Keys had 578 new cases in the 10 days prior, 84 of them children.