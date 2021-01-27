MONROE COUNTY — Local veterans ages 65 and older seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may schedule directly with his or her care team.
To schedule an appointment, call the local care team:
• Key West VA Outpatient Clinic – 305-293-4863;
• Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic – 305-451-0164; or
• Miami VA Hospital – 305-575-7000.
Veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose.
The Miami VA Healthcare System will expand services and notify additional groups of veterans who are eligible to receive the vaccine at the VA as they become available. Veterans may also visit miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for information and updates. Monroe County-specific updates for veterans can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/va.