MONROE COUNTY — As reports of slipping demand for COVID-19 vaccines emerged across the state and nation in recent weeks, health officials say Monroe County is no different and that the initial rush on the vaccine has waned.
Dr. Mark Whiteside, medical director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, said the number of people coming in for the vaccine has “absolutely” gone down from the first few months it was available. He said in the early days, vaccines were very limited in the county and demand was high.
“We couldn’t get enough of it,” Whiteside said.
But at a vaccine site run by the health department in Marathon, Whiteside said one day last week no one came in to get vaccinated and other sites are doing less business as well.
Whiteside said the downturn in demand around this point was not unexpected. About half the population has received at least one dose, he said, making Monroe County the seventh best county in Florida in terms of inoculation.
He expects that in the coming weeks, the health department’s role in administering the vaccines will be phased out as the vaccines become more available at other vendors. The challenges ahead for health department are attempting to reach “medically underserved” populations and pressing for people to remember to come in for the second dose of the two-part vaccines.
Whiteside said a number of people had skipped the second shots of the Moderna vaccine. Although studies show the first shot is the one that gives most of the immunity, one’s defense against the virus will not be as complete without the second shot, Whiteside said.
Kate Banick, executive director of the Good Health Clinic, a nonprofit that provides medical care to uninsured and low-income Keys residents, said the number of vaccines the clinic is administering has gone down as well. They were giving about 40 doses a week and filling up with appointments every day when the clinic began inoculating patients last month. But now it is down to only two days a week of vaccination because of the downturn in demand.
“I guess that could be seen as a good thing since maybe we’ve gotten it to everyone that wants it,” Banick said.
But she said that it does feel early for a downturn in vaccine demand to her and that she was “a bit surprised” by the lower amount of vaccine walk-ins.
The good news, according to Whiteside, is that most of the vulnerable population in the Keys has been vaccinated. However, he is concerned about variants of the virus that are now spreading, particularly the B117 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom and now makes up 60% of the new cases in Florida. The vaccines are still thought to be effective against that variant.
Whiteside said he agrees with the CDC’s new guidelines for vaccinated individuals. As some municipalities begin to discuss relaxing mask mandates and other measures, Whiteside said opening up too much too soon would be a mistake. But he said there are some things that vaccinated Keys residents can do, and certain places that people don’t have to wear masks.
“When I’m at home or if I’m outside, going out running or if I’m looking at birds or something and there’s no one around I don’t wear a mask for heaven’s sake,” Whiteside said. “But I certainly do when I’m on Duval Street, or around other people I still would absolutely wear a mask.”
The level of openness that the state of Florida currently has makes Whiteside “nervous.” He said reopening the Keys should be a gradual process.
Whiteside said between natural antibodies from contracting the virus and from vaccination, a majority of the Keys’ population has some immunity to the virus already. As far as talk of herd immunity, Whiteside doesn’t necessarily buy the discussion of reaching it when 70% to 80% of the country has been vaccinated.
“They’re just pulling that (percentage) out of a hat,” Whiteside said. “I’m not even sure true herd immunity exists with the coronavirus. It doesn’t exist with the common cold.”
Whiteside said he expects that the virus will gradually become endemic, but that could take as long as another year or two, before life returns to some sense of normalcy.