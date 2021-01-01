MONROE COUNTY -- COVID-19 vaccines made their way to the Florida Keys on Monday, but they are still in short supply in the chain of islands.
At least 312 people in Monroe County had been vaccinated, according to the most recently released data by the Florida Department of Health. The first 312 are mostly doctors, nurses, hospital and nursing home staff and EMTs, according to Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health.
The local offices of the state Health Department issued a press release Wednesday evening telling the public that the “vaccine supply is limited.”
“Per an executive order issued by Governor DeSantis, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to long-term care facility residents and staff; persons 65 years of age and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact,” the press release stated.
“At this time, DOH (Department of Health)-Monroe is working directly with community partners to notify residents and visitors about when the COVID-19 vaccine will become available to persons older than 65. These vaccines will be administered by DOH-Monroe as well as local community partners. CVS and Walgreens are also working to vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care facilities in our community in the coming weeks for those over 65.”
The Health Department itself had received 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and as of this week, was working on vaccinating EMTs. Police officers and other first responders will not be vaccinated in the first round and it could be weeks before the general public in the Keys receives vaccinations, Eadie said.
Lower Keys Medical Center received an initial allotment of 300 doses of Moderna vaccine for front-line, direct care personnel and medical staff, according to Lynn Corbett-Winn, director of marketing for Lower Keys Medical Center.
Vaccinations began this past week and are scheduled into next week, prioritizing the most at-risk staff, including those who care for COVID-19 patients, Corbett-Winn said.
“We anticipate delivery of another shipment for the rest of our clinical staff,” Corbett-Winn said. “Lower Keys Medical Center is not a public vaccination site.”
A representative with Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, which are owned by the same company, did not return telephone messages left Thursday requesting comment.
The Health Department is being “bombarded with calls” from people waiting to be vaccinated, said Alison Kerr, spokeswoman for the Keys offices of the Department of Health. Currently, there is no waiting list or sign-up list for the general public. The local office of the Health Department is putting together a website and phone number for people to sign up for vaccinations, Kerr said.
Residency is not required, but snowbirds must remain in the county for their second round of vaccinations, which is 28 days after the first appointment, Kerr said.
The Health Department will receive more doses when it uses all of its current supply, Eadie said.
“If you don’t use all of the vaccines they won’t send more,” Eadie said.
As of this week, Florida has received more than 767,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It was unclear as of Thursday how much more was on the way from the federal government.
Some seniors began receiving shots Monday in the first eight counties that received their vaccine allotments last week. The state’s other 59 counties are expected to soon begin receiving their share of vaccines.
In some Florida cities, large groups of people, including seniors, camped out in front healthcare facilities in hopes of receiving vaccinations.
The Florida Department of Health representatives said this week it had administered doses to more than 175,465 in the state, most of them healthcare workers, emergency responders and residents of assisted care facilities.
As of Thursday, there were 4,197 total reported COVID-19 cases in Monroe County. Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported this week in Monroe County. One individual was a 48-year-old female resident who had underlying health conditions, according to the Health Department.
The other was a 63-year-old male resident with underlying health conditions, the Health Department stated. There are now 34 total resident deaths in Monroe County.
People can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Florida at floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida. For more information, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/covid19 or call the 24/7 hotline at 866-779-6121. Also, people can sign up for COVID-19 text alerts from the state of Florida by texting “FLCOVID19” to 888-777.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.