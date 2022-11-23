FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has extended the amount of time the owners of “displaced vessels” have to start the process of refloating or removing the vessels from land, the flats and the shallows of the Florida and the Florida Keys.
Following Hurricane Ian’s landfall, vessel owners were given a 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters. The grace period ended on Nov. 15, but the FWC has extended the deadline until the end of December, the FWC stated Friday.
Owners are still encouraged to hire a salvage company themselves to recover their vessel to provide the safest method possible for the vessel and the environment, according to the FWC. Vessel owners may release ownership of a displaced vessel to the FWC through the waiver process if they don’t have the resources to salvage or bring the vessel out of derelict status themselves.
The FWC will then facilitate the removal and destruction of the vessel, and owners will not be charged for removal costs. This process can be initiated by contacting the FWC through the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600 and requesting to turn over a derelict vessel.
An FWC representative will then contact the owner to explain the waiver process and facilitate the potential turnover of ownership, the FWC said.
More than 4,000 vessels have been assessed and more than 500 of the vessels assessed are derelict. The number is expected to change as more vessels are discovered and assessed or vessels are removed by owners or insurance companies.
If a person’s vessel is missing or if people have located a vessel on state waters displaced by the hurricane, please report it to our Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline: 850-488-5600.
FWC officers have conducted flights over the Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land and into flats in local waters.
The FWC estimated there may be as many 150 displaced vessels between Key West and Marathon, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.