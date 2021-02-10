MONROE COUNTY — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre has long been the face of the state agency in the Florida Keys.
Dipre is leaving the Keys next month, as he will be promoted to the rank of major and oversee the FWC’s North Central Division, where he will be responsible for 17 counties.
“It’s a mixed blessing,” Dipre said. “I welcome a new challenge, but I will miss the Keys. It’s my home.”
Dipre has been the FWC’s go-to guy in the Keys since joining the agency in 1995.
In the past three decades, Dipre has educated the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Monroe County and Keys municipalities on a variety of issues that include the status of boaters pumping out of sewage, derelict vessels and fishery management issues and investigations.
“Capt. Dipre has been a valuable and trusted colleague and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him to protect the marine environment that drives our economy and local way of life,” Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “Dave will be missed, but I am delighted to see him expand his career to the rank of major.”
Dipre has worked closely with the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association on criminal investigations involving trap robbing and other resource violations and worked with the group on establishing an on-the-water crime watch program in 2012, association Executive Director Bill Kelly said.
“It has been not only a pleasure but an honor to work with Capt. David Dipre over the past 11 years,” Kelly said. “We congratulate him on his promotion to major and wish him and his family the very best that life has to offer as he accepts a new assignment and new responsibilities in North Central Florida.
“Capt. Dipre was an integral partner, along with State Attorney Dennis Ward, in our formation of an industry-based crime watch program targeting resource violators responsible for poaching more than $7 million worth of lobsters and stone crabs annually from commercial fishermen. Always a man of integrity, Capt. Dipre built strong and trustworthy relationships with fishermen that fostered cooperation to the highest levels and exemplified the team spirit.”
Ward called Dipre a “good keeper of the waters and fish of the Florida Keys.”
“He and his officers have done an incredible job keeping our waters pristine and protecting our fish,” Ward said.
Dipre, who was born in a small town in Pennsylvania named Jennerstown, joined the U.S. Army and went on to become a medic/surgical technician in the army, first stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, before he shipped off overseas to work in a hospital in Germany.
After five years in the Army, Dipre stepped down from active duty. In 1990, he moved back to Pennsylvania and then, shortly after, left again to get a degree at the University of Utah. Three years later, he visited the Keys to see a friend and decided he found a new home.
Dipre got a job with what was then known as the Florida Marine Patrol as a communications dispatcher in 1995. Two years later, he married a fellow dispatcher, Kim, who is now a lieutenant with FWC. Then, in 1999, the Marine Patrol merged with several other agencies to become the FWC. A year later, Dipre participated in the first FWC academy and became an officer.
Dipre has had to deal with some of the FWC’s most difficult cases, including one in October 2019 when he shot a suspect who was reportedly holding a gas can and threatening to blow up his houseboat with Dipre and other officers on it.
Last July, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office cleared Dipre of any potential wrongdoing in the shooting of Adam Bounds and ruled it was justified.
In May 2020, authorities arrested Bounds in a separate incident in Lee County and charged him with aggravated assault on an law enforcement officer and attempted arson.