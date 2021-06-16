MONROE COUNTY — County officials will host three virtual public meetings in June regarding Adaptation Action Area Maps and Comprehensive Land Use Plan policies.
Adaptation Action Areas are a tool authorized by state law that allows local governments to develop maps and goals, objectives and policies to target funding for adaptation projects to address sea-level rise or other storm-related flooding in the most vulnerable areas in the county.
This work is part of a Resilience Planning Grant received by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which included an update to the county’s vulnerability assessment and the development of comp plan goals, objectives and policies.
The sessions are set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, and 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24. The meeting registration links can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov under the County Meetings Calendar.
The meetings will include the opportunity for public comment.