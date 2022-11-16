MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County voters last week overwhelmingly approved extending a one-cent sales tax for another 15 years.
The referendum passed with 65.5%, or 20,873 votes, in approval and 34.5%, or 10,954, against it. The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048.
In March, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and the Monroe County Commission started talking publicly about putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, $75 million in 20 years and $200 million in 30 years, according to the county’s financial advisor.
“Shall the existing one-cent infrastructure sales surtax be extended through 2048 (it otherwise expires in 2033) with the proceeds used for the following projects: wastewater, facilities and only if those wastewater projects are completed or fully funded, recreation and conservation lands, marinas, courthouses, parking, offices, roads, bridges, airports, libraries, piers, auditoriums, riprap/seawalls, solid waste, jails, police/fire facilities, land acquisition, storm water, and any public purpose authorized by law,” the referendum question asked.