SOUTH FLORIDA — Vice President Kamala Harris announced proposed funding of nearly $79 million in coastal resiliency and environmental projects while in Miami recently, including $7 million to Mote Marine Lab for coral restoration work in the Florida Keys, and $7 million for Coral Restoration Foundation for coral restoration in the Keys, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
“When we invest in climate, we not only protect our environment, we also strengthen our economy,” Harris tweeted while in Miami.
Harris announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has recommended $78.7 million for projects across Florida to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change, as part of the Investing in America agenda. Across Florida, 16 projects are intended to create jobs and boost economic and environmental outcomes for coastal communities. The awards are made under the Biden Administration’s Climate-Ready Coasts initiative funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with additional funds leveraged from the Inflation Reduction Act.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to protecting and enhancing the diverse coastal habitats and wildlife that make Florida an engaging tourist destination and great place to raise a family,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a news release. “We are proud to recommend more than $78 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and funding leveraged from the Inflation Reduction Act, to create good paying jobs and a climate-ready coast in Florida.”
Administered by the Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Climate-Ready Coasts initiative is focused on investing in high-impact projects that create climate solutions by storing carbon; build resilience to coastal hazards such as extreme weather events, pollution and marine debris; restore coastal habitats that help wildlife and humans thrive; build the capacity of underserved communities and support community-driven restoration; and provide employment opportunities, according to the Biden administration.
“Florida’s elaborate coral reefs, vast shorelines and national marine sanctuary attract thousands of environmental enthusiasts each year,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a prepared statement. “These vital investments will help preserve and protect the natural wonders of Florida for future generations to enjoy.”
The $11.1 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is the largest investment at one time for Mission: Iconic Reefs, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Supervisor Sarah Fangman said. Mission: Iconic Reefs is a partnership between NOAA and partners to develop a decades-long approach to restore seven coral reef sites in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
“These grants to our hard-working partners at Mote Marine and Coral Restoration Foundation will help catapult the initiative to our next focus: scaling up at the ecosystem level while ramping up coral and grazer production,” Fangman said. “The health of our Florida Keys economy, fisheries and coastal safety are dependent on the health of our coral reefs.”
Mote plans to use its funding to continue its work and take a “holistic” approach to coral reef restoration, which will allow Mote, in the next four years, to double its current number of coral out-plants of 250,000, Mote CEO Michael Crosby said. In addition to 250,000 more coral, Mote will continue it works placing Caribbean king crabs, a symbiotic coral partner that grazes on the algae and gives coral more barren substrate to grow. The plan is to place 40,000 king crabs on the reef, Crosby said.
“It cost money to restore coral,” Crosby said of the roughly $100 per coral price tag. “We have it down to a fine art.”
Mote and the Upper Keys-based CRF are not only plating large amounts of coral, but also “gene banking” specific genotypes that do the best against such stresses as increased water temperature and disease.
ape scale functional restoration of the most biodiverse and socio-economically valuable habitat and natural resource in Florida,” Mote Principal Investigator Jason Spadaro said.
Scott Winters, CEO of CRF, shared his enthusiasm about the potential funding.
“This funding recommendation is a significant milestone for CRF and our mission to restore coral habitats,” Winters said. “The most exciting aspect of this grant is the potential that it has to inject resources into local economies, with our proposed activities focusing on directly supporting the communities that depend on these reefs.”
If these recommendations are approved, CRF will allocate $4.1 million for work in Florida as part of Mission: Iconic Reefs, concentrating on reintroducing over 70,000 colonies of endangered coral species across Mission: Iconic Reef sites in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The work would enhance genetic diversity in the wild and bolster in-situ coral nursery infrastructure. For context, as of April 2023, CRF has already returned more than 220,000 corals to the reefs of the Florida Keys Sanctuary, restoring more than 34,000 square meters of this threatened habitat.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the remainder of the funding would support location-specific restoration plans, in collaboration with local partners, working to realize territory-wide restoration goals including the regional genotyping of elkhorn coral, Winters said. All the proposed restoration work under the grant would bring significant socio-economic benefits to local communities, injecting resources into all three local economies through activities such as strategic hiring, asset procurement and recreational charters.