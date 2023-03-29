FKAA

MONROE COUNTY — A letter from Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Director Greg Veliz about reducing the amount of water being pumped down from the mainland is again raising the debate about how much development and tourism the Keys can handle and whether the island chain has reached its carrying capacity.

Veliz issued the letter to customers on Thursday afternoon following three water main line breaks this month, which caused many to lose water pressure or have it severely reduced. The breaks closed government buildings, schools and courthouses on March 8.

