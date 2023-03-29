MONROE COUNTY — A letter from Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Director Greg Veliz about reducing the amount of water being pumped down from the mainland is again raising the debate about how much development and tourism the Keys can handle and whether the island chain has reached its carrying capacity.
Veliz issued the letter to customers on Thursday afternoon following three water main line breaks this month, which caused many to lose water pressure or have it severely reduced. The breaks closed government buildings, schools and courthouses on March 8.
Prior to COVID-19, which caused an uptick in the real estate and tourism market in the Keys, the FKAA was pumping 19-21 million gallons a day of freshwater to the Keys from Florida City, according to Veliz’s letter. Following COVID-19, FKAA has been pumping 23-26 million gallons a day.
“The demands on our system have continued to increase,” Veliz wrote. “We have known for some time that our transmission main that runs 130 miles from Florida City to Key West was in desperate need of replacing. ... The pipe, in its current condition, is simply not able to support the volume of water or pressure required to move it, therefore we have been forced to make reductions.
“By our third and final leak, we had exhausted our reserve supply, and that is why we were unable to supply water throughout the repair. ... Unfortunately, despite the restoration of our reserves, we do not feel confident that our pipes can continue to handle 23-26 million gallons per day, so we have limited our output to 22 million gallons per day. In order to achieve these reductions and continue to serve all of you, we have had to reduce pressure at our master taps. This is why you are seeing pressures lower than those to which you have become accustomed.”
Veliz could not say how long the reduction of water will last, only that it was “indefinite.”
OTHER ISSUES
Another issue that has signaled the islands may be reaching or exceeding carrying capacity is traffic on U.S. 1. Traffic has become worse in the past 10 years, and Monroe County government has been struggling with how to resolve the issue. Traffic and safety on the highway was cited in the county’s strategic plan as one of the biggest concerns of residents of Keys.
Dottie Moses of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations, Stuart Schaffer of the Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association and representatives of Keys environmental groups such as Last Stand and Friends of the Lower Keys (FOLKS) regularly attend Monroe County Commission and Marathon, Key West and Islamorada government meetings to voice concerns about or opposition to various transient, residential and commercial projects over fear that the highway, wastewater systems and other infrastructure can’t handle the new development.
Members of those groups have called on local governments to not accept new building allocations from the state, because of infrastructure limitations.
Their concerns about development have not stopped county commissioners and Marathon, Key West and Islamorada leaders from approving certain developments or accepting more building allocations in recent years.
Just weeks before the water main breaks occurred, state legislation was filed to relax long-standing hurricane evacuation policies to allow the cities of Marathon and Islamorada and possibly the county to receive their share of roughly 1,200 new workforce housing allocations that were revoked because of lawsuits filed by various Keys residents. (See related story on page 1A.)
“Hurricane evacuation has been the placeholder,” Schaffer said. “The infrastructure can’t handle the development. We are full and at capacity, and the infrastructure can’t handle it. The real issue is infrastructure, water and electricity.”
The level of development that has been allowed “just doesn’t make sense,” Moses said.
“Traffic is over capacity. Our coral reef is dying. Our endangered species are declining,” Moses said. “It (level of development) is insane. We need to start backpedaling.”
Monroe County Commissioner David Rice, the longest serving commissioner on that board, said growth “occurred so gradually there was never a shock value.”
“I don’t think there is any question that we are reaching some kind of limit,” said Rice, who has lived in the Keys since 1974. “The water issue hit me as kind of a surprise. ... It has been a huge change that came on gradually. Now or soon, we have to pay the bills.”
However, telling people they can’t develop their vacant lots will have monetary impacts to local governments as well, as there is the threat of lawsuits from private landowners who may not receive a building allocation for their property in the future, Rice said, as the island chain reaches state-determined buildout.
“There are financial consequences for stopping growth,” Rice said.
The county has a program in which it is buying private land from owners to set aside as green space and lower the financial risks from future takings lawsuits.
‘WAKE-UP CALL’
County Mayor Craig Cates said the water main breaks should serve as a “wake-up call,” but called the development issue “complex.” However, the water line breaks are not a reason to stop developing, he said, especially much needed worker housing, but a reason to address the “infrastructure that deteriorated” and a “commitment to rebuild” the infrastructure. He said he still supports bringing the roughly 1,200 new ROGO and BPAs units to the Keys.
Replacing the Keys main water line will not be cheap, at $6-$10 million a mile for 130 miles, or between $780 million and $1.3 billion total, Veliz said.
“This is the most expensive place to place pipe,” Veliz said of the Keys’ hard coral rock and limestone ground.
The FKAA received $20 million from the state during the last legislative session, and the FKAA has a $5 million request this session, Veliz said. The FKAA has also started discussions with U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez’s office about going after federal funding, Veliz said.
The FKAA, at this time, has not formally proposed to raise rates to pay for replacing the main water line, but it is “not out of the realm of possibility,” Veliz said.
In April, the FKAA will begin the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. Approximately 4 miles of the original transmission main, which is 40 years old, will be replaced with a cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges.
Crews will begin installing the new transmission main near mile marker 79.5 and work north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near mile marker 84. When the project is complete, the FKAA plans to replace 5 miles in Plantation Key and a 2-mile segment in Windley Key. The goal would be to replace roughly 5 miles a year, Veliz said.
Veliz did not comment specifically on the buildout or development issue, but said infrastructure should play a role in the issue.
“It doesn’t have to be burdensome, but we have to take it into account,” Veliz said.