KEY LARGO — For the second time in the past four months, Thurmond Street Parters has been denied approval on its application seeking a Monroe County map amendment from Tier I, or environmentally sensitive land, to Tier III, which would allow for commercial use of the 2.63-acre parcel.
The Monroe County Planning Commission unanimously voted to deny the tier map change request to the parcel located at 98990 Overseas Highway after the Development Review Committee denied it in late May.
Thurmond Street Partners, which owns a 2.63-acre vacation rental property that hosts weddings, claims the property contains only 1.02 acres of upland hardwood hammock canopy that is not contiguous with the 10.5 acres of Everglades National Park property directly to the south.
Yet county staff has determined there to be 1.6 acres of hammock adjacent to the park property and again recommended denial “as the parcel does not meet the criteria for Tier III designation.”
Commission Chairman Joe Scarpelli limited public comment last week to be specifically about the tier change request.
“I understand that there is other things going on with this property so limit your points to the tier designation change,” he said. The public, from what I’ve been told, is heavily involved.”
Mimi Bentolila, president of the Pirate’s Cove Homeowners Association, said she vehemently opposes the designation change.
“Pelican Key is a natural nesting rookery and it’s affected by this wedding venue,” she said. “Please do not change. Not only will the community be compromised, but it will set a precedent for all of Monroe County.”
Staff’s review of the parcel lists native endangered species including the Key Largo wood rat, the Key Largo cotton mouse, Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly and the Stock Island tree snail as possibly living in the hammock.
“This property is a classic reason why the tier system was put in place to begin with,” said Dottie Moses, president of the Island of Key Largo Homeowners Association. “This property is contiguous with the 11-acre property to the south. The property owner has somehow lost about half an acre of the property and they haven’t been the greatest stewards of the hammock.”
The Tavernier Community Association and Hammer Point Homeowners Association had also spoke against the tier change.
Meredith Budd with the Florida Wildlife Federation also addressed the commission.
“This subject parcel contains hammock,” she said. “Changing the tier would be inconsistent. The land cover largely has not changed since the tier maps were created, so there’s no reason to change that designation.”
Russ Yagel, the attorney representing Thurmond Street Partners in its request for the tier change, dismissed the public commenters as a cast of negative characters.
“This stems from a 2018 code compliance case brought forward by the county. In 2015 the property owner was charged with an illegal vacation rental. They gave him an exemption and we moved forward,” Yagel said. “The 2018 alleged violation was for violating the noise ordinance and for commercial use. The magistrate concluded after hearing a parade of horribles that there was a violation of the commercial use. The circuit court reversed the magistrate and, as a result, Monroe County took the appeal to the 3rd District.
“If you use the number that our biologist came up with, which is 1.03 (acres of hammock) or 38%, the county is aggregating this parcel with the property to the south of us. It’s fragmented.”
Thurmond Street Partners’ biologists listed milk bark and white ironwood trees as endemic to the hammock.
The tier change amendment is part of the process to either move the county appeal forward or vacate it. Thurmond Street Partners and the county have a stipulated agreement that if the company did successfully receive a zoning change from suburban residential to commercial, it would vacate the appeal.
“We cannot obtain a zoning change to commercial without the Tier III designation,” Yagel said. “The same characters today are the same people trying to get this venue shut down three to four years ago.”
Planning Commissioner Ron Demes said he is sensitive to environmental designations and the law’s interpretations. He made the motion to deny the tier designation change and recommendation to the Monroe County Commissioners, which garnered five yeas.
Thurmond Street Partners has requested its application be put on hold for the foreseeable future.