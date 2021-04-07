MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Davis Weiner was recently elected to the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s Executive Committee as the Area 7 deputy governor.
The position is voted on by emergency management professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. The position is a two-year term.
In this capacity, Weiner will represent concerns, support initiatives, facilitate communication and share best practices throughout the emergency managers throughout the state.
Weiner became a certified emergency manager in 2005 and has been a member of the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association since 2003.