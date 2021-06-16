FLORIDA KEYS — Hal Schuhmacher, a Marathon-based criminal defense attorney, has seen his job evolve over the years as the pace of technology quickens.
“If they’d had Facebook when I was a kid, I’d probably be in prison,” he quipped.
Some of his clients now get caught because their alleged misbehavior is broadcast for all to see via social media sites, sometimes by the accused themselves. The 54-year-old lawyer said he’d recently heard about a case where a group of young men mutilated and abused an alligator and video of the incident ended up on Facebook, an example of how it’s easier than ever to tell on yourself. That is a major issue when it comes to privacy in the information age, he said, and that our expectation of privacy in public is diminished. But that doesn’t mean he’s pro-crime.
“I’m pro-Constitution,” he said.
Another issue that has emerged in recent years is that law enforcement agencies now have the ability to track people more and more, and don’t always use that power in what Schuhmacher considers a legal manner.
Beginning in 2012, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office started using the DAVID (Driver and Vehicle Information Database) system. It consists of a computer database that can quickly pull up a vehicle owner’s information after scanners on a sheriff’s cruiser read the plate number. The officer in the cruiser will be given an alert if the car is reported stolen, if the owner of the car has a suspended license or arrest warrant. It can also assist in searching for cars with Amber or Silver alerts.
A lot of crime in the Keys is related to drug trafficking, especially recently as scores of drug arrests have been made during traffic stops in the county. Sheriff Rick Ramsay described the uptick in arrests to the Florida Keys Free Press a few months ago as a residual effect of the ongoing opioid addiction crisis in America and that a large amount of drugs are being brought from foreign countries to Miami and then driven into the Keys. Bales of cocaine and other drugs have also been found washing up on the shores of the Keys in recent months.
When asked if the decade-old DAVID system or newer and more advanced technologies are being used in tracking down suspected drug dealers, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that methods for making drug cases haven’t changed much.
“We still rely heavily on old-fashioned police work and the use of human intelligence. All those traditional techniques remain the bread-and-butter for us, with two four-legged exceptions — our new K9 units,” a spokesman said.
Asked if surveillance is being used, the spokesman acknowledged that some methods are in use, but said he could not go into detail as to what exactly those are.
In Schuhmacher’s view, a certain degree of surveillance technology is a good thing. Police body cameras, for instance, he said are useful, even though they sink his clients’ cases at times, because it shows what happens during a police interaction and can exonerate either officers or civilians. He said he doesn’t know why law enforcement fought that technology for so long.
When it comes to the DAVID system though, Schuhmacher believes it’s being used in violation of the Fourth Amendment (unlawful search and seizure) at times. He said that if an officer receives an alert from the system and pulls a car over, they are making the assumption that the person driving is the person the alert is about.
“It’s probable cause by machine,” he said. “In my mind, that’s not the law.”
Schuhmacher said he has a few cases on his caseload at the moment where issues with the license plate reader have come up. He said when the scanner is used, a picture of the owner of the car comes up on the DAVID system. In one case, it turned out that the man who was pulled over by this method was not the owner of the car being driven and, in fact, looked nothing like the owner that the DAVID alert was about, he said.
Other police agencies in South Florida have begun taking advantage of the ever-increasing ability to track citizens. According to the New Civil Liberties Group, a nonprofit that litigates for citizen’s constitutional rights, Raul Mas Canosa, a Coral Gables resident, recently received 80 pages of documents he requested from the city detailing the tracking of his vehicle using automated license plate readers. The group asserts that using such data to track a person’s movement without a warrant is a Fourth Amendment violation.
Miami-Dade County approved a plan last Tuesday to spend almost $8 million over the next two years in part to beef up police surveillance of social media, place cameras on businesses with real-time feeds to police and install 200 license plate readers around the county, according to the Miami Herald. This comes in light of the rash of deadly shootings the city and county have experienced in recent weeks.
Schuhmacher said cameras installed on businesses can be extremely useful in law practice and that people these days are mostly aware that they’re on camera most places they go. If there’s a fight or an accident, it’s the first thing he looks for, but he also sees that citizen’s right and expectation to privacy is not what it used to be, between the Patriot Act, allowing federal agencies to listen in on citizen communications, local police being able to track vehicles, facial recognition technology and tech companies such as Facebook that collect large amounts of supposedly private data on users to sell to advertisers, he said.
The advent of facial recognition has become a controversial point. It involves computers that scan someone’s face on camera and comb through their digital footprint to identify them. Tampa’s police currently have the tech in use in their jurisdiction. Other cities around the country, and some companies, have banned its use outright.
The ACLU of Florida has an entire webpage about privacy, with a statement that reads, “From intrusive police surveillance technology to cell phone and email tracking programs to intrusive and unconstitutional drug testing policies that treat entire groups of Floridians like suspected criminals, governments are spying on us in ways the founders of our country could never have imagined.”
Drones are becoming more and more prevalent and Schuhmacher has concerns about police use of them. A bill was introduced during the 2020 Florida legislative session that would have eliminated the requirement that police have a warrant to use drones to collect evidence and allow police to use drones to watch a crowd of more than 50 people. It died in committee.
Schuhmacher said he has concerns about what the future in law and privacy will hold as powerful surveillance becomes cheaper and more accessible. He described facial recognition, license plate readers and databases as a “slippery slope.” Yet their ability to hold guilty parties accountable cannot be denied.