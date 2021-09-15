UPPER KEYS — Attorney Alexandria Suarez filed to run in 2022 for the Monroe County School District’s Upper Keys seat, currently held by Dr. Sue Woltanski, the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office announced last Thursday.
Suarez is a prosecutor with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office and ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the Florida House of Representative’s District 120 seat, where she lost in the Republican primary to eventual winner Jim Mooney. The district represents the Florida Keys and a portion of south Miami-Dade County.
Suarez has lived and worked in Miami and the Homestead area for most of her life. She graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in English and served as a public middle school teacher for nearly a decade. Suarez then joined the healthcare industry before earning her law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law in 2016.
While in law school, she continued to serve her community through assistance in immigration clinics, the Big Brother/Big Sister program, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and helping classmates as an assistant learning instructor.
Following law school, she opened the law office of Alexandria Suarez, P.A., and practices in the areas of civil and business litigation, family law, tort defense and healthcare law. Alexandria has diverse litigation experience, from handling formal hearings before the Florida Department of Administrative Hearings in Tallahassee to litigating a variety of cases in state court.
Woltanski is currently in her first term on the school board. She is a retired pediatrician, has been an advocate for public schools and is a mother of two.
Her elder child graduated earlier this year from Coral Shores High School.
Woltanski has served as a charter school board member and on multiple committees in the Monroe County School District. She is the founder of the grass-roots effort Minimize Testing Maximize Learning and blogs about public education issues.
At the school board meeting on Sept. 7, Woltanski unsuccessfully lobbied her fellow school members on dropping the school district’s policy that allows parents to sign waivers opting out of the COVID-19 mask requirement. She supported students not wearing masks if they have medical conditions.
Woltanski has yet to file to run for a second term.
“My focus right now is on the issues facing the school district,” Woltanski said Friday. “I will make my decision in the next couple months.”