UPPER KEYS — In a Monroe County School Board race defined by similar views on some issues and wide-reaching contrasts on others, incumbent Sue Woltanski defeated challenger Alexandria Suarez in a hotly-contested battle for the District 5 seat.

Woltanski received 53.79%, or 9,283 votes, to Suarez’s 46.21% (7,974 votes).

