Martinez
MONROE COUNTY — A 39-year-old Hialeah woman was arrested last Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $4,400 by forging checks.
Maygret Izquierdo Martinez faces 12 felony fraud and theft charges, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives in Marathon began investigating complaints of checks being intercepted and fraudulently deposited before reaching their intended recipients in November 2022.
The investigation led to Martinez, reports say. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.