SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the southeastern breeding population of wood storks has rebounded enough to end federal protected status, even though average chicks per nest in the greater Everglades region falls short of recovery goals.
The proposed delisting from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) was published Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Federal Register. The public has until April 17 to submit comments to https://tinyurl.com/yc7ns7k3.
In 1984, the U.S. breeding population of the wood stork was listed as an endangered species after declining by more than 75% over a 50-year period to an estimated 4,000-5,000 nesting pairs.
The bird’s breeding population is found in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.
FWS adopted a recovery plan in 1987 and, after population gains, downlisted the species to threatened status in 2014, setting a target sustained population of 10,000 over a five-year period as one of three recovery plan criteria for eventual delisting.
FWS’s most recent survey data, from 2021, indicate that there are 107 known active wood stork breeding colony sites, which is more than 3.5 times the 29 breeding colonies that were in existence at the time of listing.
The agency says the southeastern U.S. population has recovered and threats are being managed such that the population segment no longer meets endangered or threatened species status.
Specifically, the five-year average of 10,000 nesting pairs, which constitutes 50% of the historical population, has been met, as well as a minimum of 2,500 nesting pairs in the Everglades and Big Cypress breeding region, according to the agency.
However, that same South Florida region has fallen short of meeting criteria of annual productivity, which requires more than 1.5 chicks per nest per year over a five-year period in each of four breeding regions.
The agency’s survey data shows chick production in the Everglades and Big Cypress region has ranged from 0.7-1.0 chicks, while the other three breeding regions have surpassed the 1.5 goal.
“Although criteria 2 has not been satisfied as specifically defined in the recovery plan, we conclude that the essential intent of this recovery goal has been achieved,” FWS states.
If the delisting moves forward, regulations, prohibitions and conservation measures would no longer apply to the southeastern population of wood storks.
Audubon Florida fears the proposed delisting is premature.
“The Greater Everglades Ecosystem used to be this species’ heartland, supporting massive colonies of this iconic wading bird. Today, the region’s megacolonies are a distant memory and in many seasons, chicks starve in their nests for lack of food due to loss and degradation of wetland habitat,” said Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida.
“While storks have recently spread northward, it’s unclear whether these outposts can survive long-term, especially with the loss of habitat protections that would accompany delisting and the uncertainties posed by climate change.
“South Florida’s wood storks were the anchor of the U.S. population for a very long time and could be crucial to the species if the gains of recent years prove short-lived. While we celebrate many delistings, we have grave concerns for the future of the wood stork, especially if it is left without the protections afforded under the Endangered Species Act.”
In 2021, the South Florida Water Management District’s annual nesting report raised concerns about a troubling shift in the wood stork nesting season.
Mark Cook, SFWMD environmental scientist and lead author of the report, told the Florida Keys Free Press at that time that the wood stork’s nesting period had been off-kilter in recent years.
“We still can’t get it to nest earlier in the season,” Cook said. “They have a nesting period that lasts about four months. If they nest in November or December, the chicks would fledge March or April and go off and learn how to be storks. We’re getting good nest numbers, but they’re fledging too late in June or July. They lose their prey base with the rainy season and the chicks starve.”