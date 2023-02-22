SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the southeastern breeding population of wood storks has rebounded enough to end federal protected status, even though average chicks per nest in the greater Everglades region falls short of recovery goals.

The proposed delisting from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) was published Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Federal Register. The public has until April 17 to submit comments to https://tinyurl.com/yc7ns7k3.