SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District have broken ground on the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, a key component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that reconnects Lake Okeechobee water to the central Everglades.

The project is one of many that is designed to bring more clean, freshwater south and eventually into Florida Bay, which at times has been freshwater starved, resulting in seagrass die-offs and other ecosystem degradation.