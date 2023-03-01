The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and South Florida Water Management District celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir project. The project will set the foundation for restoring the central portion of the Everglades ecosystem and sending water south to Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.
Clearing work in the Everglades Agricultural Area began on 2021 for a water storage reservoir and filtering marshes. Last week, federal and state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the reservoir construction.
File photo by SOUTH FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander Col. James L. Booth speaks during last week’s groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.
SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District have broken ground on the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, a key component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that reconnects Lake Okeechobee water to the central Everglades.
The project is one of many that is designed to bring more clean, freshwater south and eventually into Florida Bay, which at times has been freshwater starved, resulting in seagrass die-offs and other ecosystem degradation.
The Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District and the South Florida Water Management District joined other federal, state and local officials and stakeholders last week to break ground for the EAA Reservoir.
“This project is truly a game changer for the Everglades,” said Col. James Booth, commander of the Corps’ Jacksonville District. “We will be able to capture, store, treat and release lake water to the central and southern Everglades instead of losing it to tide or having to send it to the estuaries.”
The ceremony celebrated the start of the Corps’ work on the EAA Reservoir and showed the status of work on the EAA A-2 Stormwater Treatment Area being built by SFWMD, which are vast marshes that will filter water released from the reservoir.
The EAA design of the A-2 Reservoir Inflow/Outflow and Seepage Canals were completed in 2021 and construction began in 2022. Design for another portion of the A-2 Reservoir and Pumping Station was also completed in 2022 with construction beginning now. The remaining reservoir components are expected to be awarded in the near future for construction potentially from 2024 through 2029, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
This project is big in many respects. When completed, the reservoir will cover 10,500 acres, or approximately 16 square miles, an area similar to the cities of Stuart and Fort Myers put together. More than 17 million cubic yards of earthen material will be used to construct an embankment that is about 37 feet tall and will store water about 23 feet deep. That translates to a capacity of approximately 240,000 acre-feet of water, or about 5,000 Epcot Centers. The total cost of the EAA Reservoir project is estimated at $3.9 billion, the Army Corps of Engineers stated.
“When we started this project in 2018, it was hard to imagine that we would get here, much less in under five years. The team has worked very hard to get to this point (the start of construction). It is nice to take the opportunity to break ground on the largest above-ground reservoir in the state and possibly in the country,” said Chrissie Figueroa, Army Corps project manager for the EAA Reservoir.
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael L. Connor, called the project a “crucial milestone for Everglades restoration.”
“The EAA Reservoir will continue to improve water quality, reduce algal blooms and provide water for people and the environment in South Florida,” Connor said. “The (Biden) Administration remains committed to ensuring the success of Everglades restoration by continuing to dedicate major resources to this project.”
The EAA Reservoir is an essential part of the plan to curb harmful discharges of nutrient-laden Lake Okeechobee water into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries, which have been plagued in recent years by algal blooms and fish kills due to those water releases. Once completed, the reservoir will ultimately reduce discharge volume by 55%, according according to the fishing conservation group Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.
Equally important, the EAA Reservoir will restore the natural flow of much-needed freshwater south to the Everglades and Florida Bay, the heart of Florida’s multibillion-dollar recreational fishery. The reservoir will send an annual average of 370,000 acre-feet of new, clean water south, revitalizing critical habitat for tarpon, redfish, snook and a myriad of other species. The southerly flow will also serve to replenish the aquifer South Floridians rely on for drinking water, according to BTT.
“The groundbreaking for the EAA Reservoir is the biggest step yet in the decades-long effort to restore the Everglades,” said Jim McDuffie, BTT president and CEO. “It’s the linchpin in the plan and puts us that much closer to moving more clean water south, benefitting the Everglades, Florida Bay and our coastal estuaries. BTT was proud to be a part of the coalition of partner organizations that secured passage of Senate Bill 10 and all that followed along the road to this day.”
Approved by the Florida Legislature in 2017, SB 10 expedited the reservoir project by earmarking state funding for the planning process.