Injured military personnel ride over the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys on Jan. 5, 2018. The annual event, organized by the Wounded Warrior Project, raises public awareness and support for the needs of severely injured members of the U.S. military. The organization’s bicycle trips also provide rehabilitative opportunities for injured soldiers.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastiana Arellano Lopez, right, is pushed by Cayo the dolphin in 2017 at the Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key. Lopez was one of 30 wounded warriors who had an opportunity to interact with dolphins as a facet of Soldier Ride, a bicycle ride down U.S. 1 staged by the Wounded Warrior Project to help restore injured soldiers’ physical and emotional well-being.
File photo by LAUREN HARRIS/Dolphin Research Center
File photo by ANDY NEWMAN/TDC
FLORIDA KEYS — The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride will take place Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, throughout the island chain. More than 200 patriotic banners and yellow ribbons will line U.S. 1 and downtown Key West. Residents are encouraged to come out and show their support.
Motorists should take extra time to get to their destination and pay attention to the schedule below. U.S. 1 will remain open for the Soldier Ride, but motorists should be patient, use caution and realize there may be rolling lane shifts in traffic. Motorists are asked to take special notice of the Seven Mile Bridge ride use extreme caution if traversing the Seven Mile Bridge at that time.
The schedule follows:
• 8 a.m. Friday, set up beings at Key Largo VFW Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway. The ride begins at 8:30 a.m. It will head south on U.S. 1 with a 9:30 a.m. water stop at Coral Shores High School, 89901 Old Highway. The Upper Keys ride will end at 10:30 a.m. at Post Card Inn Beach Resort & Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway.
• 11:45 a.m. Friday, meet-and-greet at Marathon Fire Rescue Station 14, 8900 Overseas Highway. The Marathon ride departs the fire station at 1 p.m. heading south on U.S. 1 over the Seven Mile Bridge ending at Veterans Memorial Park on the south end of the bridge at 2 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the ride departs U.S. Naval Air Station Key on Boca Chica Key, heading south on U.S. 1 into Key West to White Street, Eaton Street, Simonton Street, Front Street, Duval Street, Truman Avenue, White Street again and Virginia Street before turning on Jose Marti Drive at Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Ave., for a noon welcome ceremony.
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Community Ride registration at Bayview Park in Key West. The ride begins at 12:45 p.m. at Bayview Park and ends at 2 p.m. at Bayview Park. The public can ride with the soldiers to historic Key West military sites. There is a suggested $20 donation.
• 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the soldiers visit the Dolphin Research Center, 58901 Grassy Key, to swim with the dolphins.