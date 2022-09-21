queen conch

 NOAA/Contributed

FLORIDA — The National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed a rule to list queen conch as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, but the change will not automatically result in new restrictions or prohibitions, but protective measures may be considered in a separate rule-making process.

Despite a multitude of fisheries management measures across their range, queen conch populations are depleted, with reduced densities that limit mate finding, reproduction and recruitment. Currently, it is illegal to harvest queen conch in the United States, but import of meat is allowed.

