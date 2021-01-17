KEY LARGO — Three people died in a fiery collision on U.S. 1 Saturday night when a southbound motorcycle crashed into a Buick SUV crossing the highway in front of it, according to responding officers.
Witnesses reported that two motorcycle riders were traveling south on the highway at a high rate of speed, when a northbound 2018 Buick Enclave attempted to make a left turn near the Buttonwood Bay Condominium at mile marker 96.
One of the motorcycles, a 2007 black Honda with Florida plates, struck the SUV square as it crossed the southbound lanes, causing the vehicle to roll on its side and burst into flames. Firefighters responded to extinguish the blaze.
Two bodies were recovered from the front seat of the Buick, which had Michigan plates, while the motorcycle rider's body was found inside the back seat of the SUV, according to responding officers.
Initial reports were that the second motorcycle rider continued southbound on U.S. 1. It was not known Sunday morning if that person had been detained by law enforcement.
The accident, which occurred around 6:33 p.m., closed the southbound lanes of the highway until 12:39 a.m.