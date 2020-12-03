KEY WEST — Former Key West first lady Cheryl Hollon Cates died Wednesday after battling COVID-19 and being hospitalized several weeks ago, according to family friends.
Due to state and federal laws, confirmation from Jackson Memorial Hospital was unavailable.
Cates, husband and former Key West Mayor Craig Cates and daughter Crystal had been receiving medical care at the Miami hospital after contracting the coronavirus in early November.
Several friends of Cheryl and Craig Cates said Wednesday morning that Cheryl had passed, but Cates family members could not be reached for comment despite numerous attempts.
On Sunday, Craig Cates sounded optimistic when he posted an update on Facebook.
“Good morning everyone! It’s great to be able to say that,” Cates posted. “I want to thank everyone for their help, support and prayers that saved our lives. I’m out of ICU and in an intermediate recovery room working on my breathing strength. Cheryl Hollon Cates is being worked off the ventilator and making good progress. Crystal is a few days behind in her recovery but she is strong. We have a long road of recovery but won’t stop fighting. There are so many to thank especially my family! All the prayers and love has sustained us and please continue. Thank you everyone.”
But on Monday Craig Cates sent a text message stating he still could not talk on the telephone and he was “struggling for air.”
The Cates family had been the first family of Key West for more than a decade.
“I’m very, very heartbroken,” Key West City Clerk Cheri Smith said. “They did everything together. He treasured her. His family is everything.”
Key West City Commissioner Billy Wardlow has known Craig Cates since high school. Cheryl’s death “will leave a hold in the community,” Wardlow said.
“She moved down here from Georgia and they fell in love. They were inseparable,” Wardlow said. “Wherever one was, so was the other. They were always smiling and joking and involved in every aspect of the community. She was the voice of reason and involved in everything he did as mayor. Now, in the county, she was his right hand.”
Key West Commissioner Clayton Lopez said he was “having trouble absorbing this.”
“Their family was their family. If you were a friend invited into that circle, you were family,” he said.
Key West Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, who has known Craig Cates and his brothers for 50-plus years, called Wednesday “a sad day for our island.”
“They’ve been together since they were very young,” Weekley said. “You never saw one without the other.
“We didn’t agree on everything. But everything he did as mayor, he did for the benefit of the city,” Weekley added.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston called Cheryl Cates’ death “inconceivable, just inconceivable.”
“Dar and I coached Craig and Cheryl’s granddaughters in the Key West Recreational Softball league,” the mayor said. “They (Craig and Cheryl) were at every game, really strong supporters.”
“This has created a huge hole in the Key West family,” Johnston said.
The news came as the Key West City Commission has been discussing new COVID-19 restrictions such as mask requirements and curfews.
“This is unimaginable,” family friend Michael Halpern said. “The loss incalculable. They (Craig and Cheryl) were inseparable. They showed us how a healthy marriage works. This will definitely redefine the way this community looks at COVID. This will redefine the conversation.”
The Monroe County government had not issued a statement as of press time, but county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said the county at this time is respecting the family’s privacy.
Updated information on Craig and Crystal Cates’ conditions was not available.
Cates is not the only locally elected leader who has tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez announced last week that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, and they have been self-isolating at their home.
“After several negative tests, both Lourdes and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time,” Gimenez said in a statement Wednesday.
“I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule. I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients.”