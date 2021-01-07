KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered a small RV-style camper Thursday afternoon near mile marker 102 to find a burglary subject deceased of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was found at his side.
The decedent was identified as 28-year-old Travis Lee Lewanski of Key Largo. There were no other people found in the camper.
“It’s a sad day whenever anyone loses their life in this manner, but I’m thankful no citizens or law enforcement officers were injured today,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual’s family and I thank my staff for their professionalism and care in handling this situation.”
Detectives went to the camper at approximately 10:15 a.m. to interview Lewanski about the recent burglary and theft of approximately $6,000 in silver coins and a lesser amount of ammunition from another residence in Key Largo.
When detectives announced their presence a single gunshot rang out and a bullet shattered a small window near the door where the detectives were located. The detectives took cover nearby and called for assistance. It appears the bullet that Lewanski used to take his own life was the same round that exited the window when detectives made their initial contact.
There were no other injuries reported. The incident remains under investigation. Autopsy results are pending.