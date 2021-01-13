FLORIDA KEYS — By the end of this week, the Florida Department of Health says it will launch a website and a call center that allows persons older than 65 years of age to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, the department’s Monroe County office had not yet received any additional doses other than the initial 1,300 that are being used for first responders, healthcare professionals with direct patient contact and people 65 years of age or older.
The department has already immunized 1,000 individuals with the remaining 300 allocated for the rest of the healthcare professionals who work directly with patients in Monroe County.
To date, 866 Monroe County residents have been vaccinated. Second doses of the vaccine are reserved for those who received their first dose in Monroe County. The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has been administering the Moderna vaccine.
Walk-ins and congregating outside of any health department facility will not be allowed as this increases the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of the virus.
Contact information will not be collected or kept by the department for anyone requesting the vaccine in person at these facilities, as well as via the phone and by email.
Monitor monroe.floridahealth.gov for updates.
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County confirmed the death of the 36th victim of COVID-19 in the Keys. The deceased was identified as a 54-year-old male resident with underlying health issues.
Since the pandemic began, the local health department has reported that 4,718 people in Monroe County have tested positive for COVID-19, with the number of cases increasing by 135 since the last report on Friday.