FLORIDA KEYS — Local municipalities experienced an overhaul of leadership this year in both appointed and elected positions. In Marathon, Key Colony Beach and Islamorada, city and village managers left or were replaced, and several new elected officials were seated.
On Sept. 24, KCB City Administrator Chris Moonis informed the city commission he would not seek a new contract.
“We wish him well and best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Mayor John DeNeale.
Moonis had served the city since November 2016. DeNeale, as mayor and as specified in the city charter, assumed the duties of city administrator until a replacement is hired by the commission.
While Moonis asked for two years of pay as a severance package, the commission decided his next regular paycheck would be it for severance, but he did receive some benefits related to his retirement fund.
Marathon’s Chuck Lindsey, who had served as city manager for five years, requested retirement citing health issues, which was approved by the Marathon City Council on Oct. 13.
Hired in late 2015, Lindsey started the job in January 2016, replacing interim city manager Mike Puto. Lindsey was familiar with Marathon, having served from 2010 to 2013 as operations chief at Coast Guard Station Marathon. With 20-plus years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he came to Marathon from the Pacific Northwest where he had served as command master chief. Lindsey utilized his skills at rallying the troops to rebuild Marathon after the devastation of the Category 4 Hurricane Irma, which blew ashore on Sept. 10, 2017. Lindsey was widely praised for his leadership during that difficult time.
Subsequently, Marathon’s Planning Director George Garrett was confirmed as manager. At a special call meeting Oct. 29, Garrett, a 35-year resident Monroe County resident, received support of three councilmen. After a history of serving in government roles and on not-for-profit boards in Monroe County, Marathon’s longtime planning director was confirmed at the city’s Nov. 10 meeting.
“It was a goal of mine,” Garrett said at the virtual meeting.
Vice Mayor Luis Gonzalez had led the charge to maintain the city’s stability, continuity and momentum by selecting Garrett, he said. Then, in December, Gonzalez was selected by the council as mayor of Marathon and Mark Senmartin, who will be termed out on Nov. 2, 2021, was chosen vice mayor.
Marathon also sought a new in-house city attorney. The city contracted with Vernis & Bowling firm of Islamorada after the departure of David Migut, who was the first and served from 2015 to 2019. Local attorney Steven Williams was officially welcomed as the city’s second in-house attorney Sept. 8 at the Marathon council meeting, with his contract effective on Sept. 21. Williams was the assistant county attorney before his new job. Interim attorneys Dirk Smits and Gaelan Jones of Vernis & Bowling were thanked for their service.
At about the same time KCB’s Moonis had exited, Key Colony Beach recognized its city attorney for more than 31 years of service. DeNeale said at the Oct. 22 commissioner meeting that Tom Wright’s dedication to the city “has been nothing but exemplary.” The 70-year-old was going to take some time off, at last.
The city also thanked KCB Commissioner April Tracy, who retired from the commission in November. She stepped up to fill a vacant seat in February 2016 and had served since.
“April has been an exceptional commissioner bringing her vast knowledge of local business to each issue,” said DeNeale, who credited her work on the city’s vacation rental ordinance as being praised and recommended as a model law by the Florida League of Cities.
Kimmeron Lisle, who sat on the KCB Commission and was the city’s representative to the county’s transportation coordination committee, was not re-elected. The new face on board is Tom Harding, who served as president of Key Colony Beach Condominium Association for the last 12 years. Ron Sutton and Patricia Trefry were re-elected. Kathyrn McCullough currently is serving as the commission’s secretary/treasurer and was appointed by the commission to fulfill Tracy’s term.
Marathon’s Growth Management Director Doug Lewis, who oversaw the building and code compliance departments, resigned in December, as announced at the city council meeting. Many local contractors complained about slow and arbitrary service, from permits to plans approval, and were hopeful the process would improve in February when the city contracted with the firm of M. T. Causley in Homestead to utilize Noe Martinez as its building official, and for plans and permitting services as needed.
This November, Martinez championed an amendment to the building department fee schedule to add a discount of permit and plan review fees for using a private provider, which many contractors had chosen to do rather than deal with the city’s service. The adjustment allows those who use their own inspectors and plan reviewers to pay fees in line with other municipalities across the state rather than paying a fee upfront for services they don’t use and the city having to issue refunds. Since 2018, the city’s building department refunded $159,883.35 for private provider inspections, Martinez said.
Islamorada had wholesale change on the Village Council. All five of the experienced and long-serving members’ terms expired, and every seat was contested in November. A former mayor who had served on Islamorada’s second council after incorporation, Mark Gregg, was elected and Pete Bacheler, Buddy Pinder, Henry Rosenthal and David Webb also took the oaths of office. Pinder was selected as mayor and Bacheler as vice mayor at its first meeting in November.
Islamorada’s manager Seth Lawless had taken a leave of absence for six months and then resigned mid-year citing health reasons. Finance Director Maria Bassett was chosen as acting manager and is serving in both positions, with managerial benefits, until the council determines who its next manager will be. The council approved a request for proposals for an executive search firm at its December meeting.
Islamorada’s commanding sheriff’s officer, Major Corey Bryan, retired this December. New at the helm is Capt. Derek Paul, who was born and raised in Marathon. Second-in-command is Chuck Kellenberger. Sheriff Rick Ramsay attended the December council meeting to introduce the new leaders, while pledging to provide the same level of service through these officials that his office demands.