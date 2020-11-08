This story was updated at 3 p.m. Sunday.
FLORIDA KEYS — Monroe County has declared a State of Local Emergency as forecasts show Tropical Storm Eta making landfall in the Florida Keys early Monday morning possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning at 10 a.m. Sunday for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay.
“Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management director. “Please secure all boats and outside items today for this event.”
Maximum sustained winds Sunday were near 65 mph with higher gusts as the storm moved across Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical-storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39-73 mph) extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. Some weakening was possible as Eta crossed Cuba, but the storm is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves near or over the Keys.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, the center of Eta was in the Florida Straits, about 145 miles southeast of Marathon and the storm was moving north-northeast near 17 mph. Eta is forecast to pass near or over the Florida Keys tonight and early Monday and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.
A tornado or two may occur this evening through Monday over South Florida and the Keys, the NHC said. A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet is possible along portions of the southern coast of Florida and the Keys. Rainfall of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated amounts near 18 inches, is possible.
Monroe County has ordered occupants of mobile homes, live-aboard vessels and other similar units to evacuate those units and take shelter with family or friends. Shelters opened at noon Sunday.
Shelters include high schools in Key West, 2100 Flagler Ave.; Marathon, 350 Sombrero Road; and Coral Shores, 89901 Old Highway. COVID-19 protective protocols are to be strictly enforced and rapid-testing kits are to be used to screen people.
All recreational vehicles, trailers, campers and other similar mobile units were ordered to depart the Keys by 9 a.m. Sunday.
General visitor and resident evacuations are not planned at this time. Visitors staying or planning on staying in Florida Keys hotels should be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider altering their plans until after the threat of Eta is clear.
Florida Keys Marathon International Airport is to close at 5 p.m. Sunday and Key West International will close at 9 p.m.
Snake Creek Bridge drawbridge in Islamorada will be locked down to marine traffic that need to utilize an opening starting at 6 a.m. Sunday until the storm passes.
Keys visitor centers are closing Sunday and will remain closed Monday. State parks will be closed to visitors on Sunday and Monday. Local schools and government offices will be closed Monday.
Florida Keys Electric Cooperative is prepared to address any power issues caused by Eta, according to spokeswoman Nikki Dunn Cullen. Crews will continue to restore power outages as usual until weather no longer permits safe working conditions. Once winds subside, crews will resume power restoration.
In preparation, FKEC has increased the staff working in the 24/7 System Operations Control center, and all service crews are standing by to restore power.
Power restoration work is organized to restore power to the greatest number of members in the least amount of time. FKEC also prioritizes restoring power to life and safety situations and essential community services. Following this, crews work to restore power to individual members with isolated issues.
The Monroe County Emergency Management information hotline is 1-800-955-5504 and is staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.