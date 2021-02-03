FLORIDA KEYS — The coral reef tract is not only key to local quality of life but is crucial to the economy as well. However, the Florida Keys’ reef is battling a deadly disease and is undergoing unprecedented decline.
Congressional leaders say they realize the reef’s condition and have resurrected old legislation to help save it.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans, and Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both Democrats from Hawaii, have reintroduced the bipartisan Restoring Resilient Reefs Act of 2021.
The bill would reauthorize and modernize the Coral Reef Conservation Act of 2000, as well as strengthen NOAA’s coral reef program, the congressmen said. The bill would provide new tools and resources to the non-federal partners who are closest to the crisis in American coral reefs: states, territories and local communities.
The bill, first introduced in August 2019, unanimously passed the Senate in December 2020, but stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of that session.
U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Brian Mast, Republicans from Florida, and Ed Case, D-Hawaii, and several other Republicans and Democrats from across the country have introduced companion legislation in the House.
The Coral Reef Conservation Act, which expired more than 15 years ago, was designed to promote the conservation of the nation’s reefs. In recent years, the decline in many of those reefs has only become more severe. The Restoring Resilient Reefs Act directs federal funding and technical assistance to states for the restoration and management of coral reef ecosystems, while incentivizing increased state and local investment in coral reef management capacity, the legislators said.
The bill also encourages innovative public-private coral reef stewardship partnerships among agencies, research centers and community stakeholders. The bill codifies and updates the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force and ensures that a national coral strategy is formed by a robust local stakeholder engagement process. The bill also allows for emergency grants for coral disasters, among other measures.
“I saw the devastated condition of our coral reefs firsthand when touring the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and I promised a comprehensive response,” Rubio said.
“This important bipartisan bill will ensure federal agencies are partnering effectively with state and local governments, as well as the communities who rely on the vitality of these critical habitats. I thank my Senate colleagues for passing my bill last Congress, and I am hopeful that both the House and Senate can quickly approve this legislation so it can become law.”
“I’m proud to join Sens. Rubio, Hirono and Schatz to reintroduce the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, which will build on our efforts and help restore and protect our coral reef ecosystems,” Scott added. “I will continue working to make sure future generations can enjoy all that Florida has to offer.”
Florida coral reefs are a “national treasure that contain part of the most diverse ecosystems on earth,” Soto said.
“We’ve witnessed how the effects of climate change, overfishing, pollution and development have threatened the vitality of coral reefs around our coasts,” Soto said. “Protecting our environment, specifically preserving the precious habitats for marine life, should not have an expiration date. That’s why this bipartisan, bicameral legislation is key to reauthorizing existing federal programs and continuing the desperately needed programs halting the deterioration of coral reefs. Our Florida way of life depends on the health of our environment.”
The Florida Keys’ coral reef has declined by more than 90% since the 1970s and disease, vessel groundings, pollution, over-fishing, hurricanes and warming ocean temperatures continue to compromise coral health.
Currently, the Keys’ coral reef tract is experiencing some of its greatest declines in recent decades because of stony coral tissue loss disease. The disease was first documented in 2014 and has taken out large swaths of coral from the Florida Keys to Martin County, along the state’s east coast.
“It is wonderful to see appropriations increase for coral reef conservation in the fiscal year 2021 budget and Congressional interest in reauthorizing the CRCA of 2000,” Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said of the bill.
“The threats to coral reefs have only increased in the past two decades and now is the time to do everything we can to make sure Florida’s coral reefs are around for future generations. This is why the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and other parts of NOAA have undertaken Mission: Iconic Reefs, harnessing the energy of many organizations who share our vision for restoring and protecting coral reef ecosystems.”