FLORIDA CITY — A proposed road-widening project and elevated express lane that would bypass a key portion of Florida City’s commercial corridor and connect the Florida Turnpike to U.S. 1 just before the 18-Mile Stretch is garnering opposition from business leaders both on the mainland and in the island chain.
The Florida Department of Transportation began a study in 2017 to evaluate the future traffic needs of the region and determined a need to widen a 3-mile portion of U.S. 1 in the next few years based on traffic projections for 2045.
The project would begin on U.S. 1 at its intersection with S.W. 344th St. and end on the Turnpike near N.W. 8th St. But Brian Consena, of the Tropical Everglades Visitor Association in Florida City, said “all businesses here are in opposition” to the project.
Consena said businesses along that segment of U.S. 1 would be devastated by the bypass, since many are reliant on motorists being able to easily turn off into their parking lots. He fears the change would cause mass closures and discourage new businesses from coming to the area. Furthermore, he doesn’t believe the project would solve traffic congestion. Traffic in Florida City and in the Florida Keys can be notoriously bad, but Consena said it only becomes a problem at certain times.
“Usually when we see heavy traffic it’s because of an accident. They’re trying to alleviate it by adding two lanes and it’s not going to solve it,” he said.
Instead, in Consena’s view, FDOT should be adding more lanes to the 18-Mile Stretch, where the narrow, two-lane road creates a bottleneck of traffic that at times backs up for miles.
Dennis Caltagirone, chairman of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, agreed with Consena, saying that keeping the stretch two lanes was “crazy,” and commented on how recklessly drivers pass on the areas with passing lanes. He says the stretch should have been four lanes when it was built.
Consena wrote in an editorial in the South Dade News Leader that FDOT was prioritizing businesses in the Keys over South Dade businesses. He and other business leaders from Florida City held a meeting with FDOT last Monday to express their displeasure.
Caltagirone said FDOT has not been in communication with anyone in the Keys about the proposed traffic project as far as he knows.
“I don’t recall anyone in the Keys saying ‘you should do an extension in Florida City and prioritize our business and hurt our neighbor,’” he said.
Caltagirone agrees the project would do little to help curb traffic jams and would hurt business in Florida City. Some businesses on the mainland are members of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce. He said the proposed bypass would be a microcosm of an FDOT project in the Tampa Bay area, similar to this one, which involved creating a highway bypass that ended up hurting local businesses.
“Small businesses always get hurt when you do projects like this,” Caltagirone said. “As a chamber leader, I’d like to see small businesses not get hurt.”
Caltagirone also expressed displeasure with past efforts to communicate with FDOT about other project impacts. He said when FDOT re-landscaped the medians in Key Largo and added native trees and shrubs many businesses were obscured and lost patrons. Other projects, he said, have been met with opposition from the community, but FDOT has proceeded anyway.
Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, who represents the Upper Keys, was unaware of the discussion of a highway bypass in Florida City, but once informed of it, he was in agreement that the project would serve little value and would hurt business.
For one, Forster doesn’t believe the project is going to alleviate traffic problems, and even if it did, he doesn’t think letting more people into the Keys is a good idea.
“Our statistics show we are at maximum capacity for tourism,” he said.
Forster, owner of Mangrove Mike’s Cafe in Islamorada, said that if there was a discussion of building a bypass in front of his business, he would be devastated.
“I depend on that traffic because I’m at the midway point of Key West and Miami,” Forster said.
Unlike Consena and Caltagirone, Forster doesn’t favor widening the 18-Mile Stretch, citing again that the Keys are already at capacity. He said there isn’t a “silver bullet” to fixing the traffic problems in the Keys.
Otis T. Wallace, mayor of Florida City, is also in strong opposition to the project for the same reasons. He added that just the proposition of the traffic bypass has already had negative effects on the city’s economy. He said several development projects have been suspended indefinitely.
“We have had public meetings where not a single person from Homestead or Florida City was in favor,” Wallace said, but efforts to communicate this with FDOT have yielded little results.
When asked about the concerns regarding hurting businesses and not addressing traffic at its root cause, representatives from FDOT did not respond.
The project is currently undergoing a project development and environmental study, which is scheduled to be completed by fall of this year. A webpage with information about the project on FDOT’s website said that no-action alternatives are being studied as a part of this phase. Potential economic and environmental consequences of the project are said to be studied during this phase as well.