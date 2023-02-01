Coke

BIG PINE KEY — Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in the Lower Keys on Monday, Jan. 23, and turned over to federal law enforcement.

The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.