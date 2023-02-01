Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in the Lower Keys last week and turned over to federal law enforcement.
BIG PINE KEY — Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in the Lower Keys on Monday, Jan. 23, and turned over to federal law enforcement.
The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Three bundles — each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine — with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds were located by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.
Twenty-five bundles with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds were found just offshore of Big Pine Key by a good Samaritan.
