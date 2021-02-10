BIG PINE KEY — Traffic stops and the nose of K9 Coral led to five arrests on drug charges last week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Antonio Diosmede Junco, 30, Tho Lee Tharasy, 38, both of Big Pine Key, were both charged Tuesday, Feb. 2, with trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana.
Tharasy was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) without a prescription.
Deputies stopped their vehicle for speeding and for having illegal window tint at approximately 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 1, reports say.
K9 Coral alerted to drugs inside the vehicle.
In all, approximately 4.5 ounces of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and five Xanax pills were found.
Two days earlier, Cory Arthur, 43, of Big Pine Key, and James Barrs, 57, of Naples, were both charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine. Barr was additionally charged with warrants stemming from violating conditions of his pre-trial release from a previous arrest.
Nicole Webb, 33, of Big Pine Key was charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Arthur, Barrs and Webb were inside the vehicle. K9 Coral alerted to the presence of drugs.
Thirty-six grams of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 14 Gabapentin pills (a painkiller and anticonvulsant) and a small amount of marijuana were found in the vehicle, reports say.
The heroin had an estimated street value of more than $10,000.