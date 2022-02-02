SUGARLOAF KEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking information regarding a Key deer that was shot with a pellet gun and suffered major, unrelated injuries last Thursday morning.
The deer was discovered Jan. 27 on Sugarloaf Key, where officials responded to a deer with injuries. It had broken legs, which had become infected, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre. It was later found that the deer had also been shot with a pellet gun. The animal was taken to Cruz Animal Hospital and euthanized.
FWS officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction of the shooter. Key deer are a highly endangered species only found in the Florida Keys. They have federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, and a refuge on Big Pine and No Name keys.
Dipre said because of the deer’s federal endangered status, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be handling the case. Dipre said it couldn’t be determined whether the shooting was intentional based on current information.
Dipre said it wasn’t known what had caused the deer’s broken legs but that “certain presumptions can be made” since most of the time when Key deer sustain major injuries, it’s due to being struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Tipsters also can email tip@myfwc.com or go online to myfwc.com/wildlifealert. They also can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement at 786-236-2862.