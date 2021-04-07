MIAMI — An 11-year-old boy from Rochester, Minnesota, who was airlifted to Miami Tuesday, March 30, following a dive incident at Looe Key Reef, is expected to recover, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was notified at approximately 10:49 a.m. Tuesday that the boy was diving in 20 feet of water with family and a dive master with a commercial dive boat out of Captain Hook’s Marina and Dive Center. They were in the water approximately 35 minutes.
After everyone surfaced, the boy blacked out and began convulsing.
He was flown by Trauma Star to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.