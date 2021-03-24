BIG PINE KEY — A 29-year-old local man was arrested early last Thursday after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend by the hair, put a handgun to her head and threatened to kill her.
Michael Albert Gonzalez-Rio was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, kidnapping/false imprisonment, threats against a law enforcement officer, battery and resisting arrest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Deputies Jonathan Lane and Christopher Schwartz responded to a home on the 30000 block of Poinciana Road at approximately 1:40 a.m. after the sheriff’s office received information that a 22-year-old woman and an infant there may be in grave danger. The caller stated there were firearms in the residence.
Lane and Schwartz approached the dark residence, knocked on the door and announced their presence. A next door neighbor informed them that screaming and banging noises were coming from the house about 10 minutes prior to the deputies’ arrival.
The deputies conferred with Sgt. Spencer Curry, who also arrived on scene, and the decision was made to enter the home to check on the well-being of the woman and child. The deputies drew their weapons and entered the residence via an unlocked door while announcing their presence inside. Lane observed a man, later identified as Gonzalez-Rio, near a hallway. Gonzalez-Rio started yelling at the deputies and said he was going to retrieve his firearm, because the deputies had their guns drawn, reports say.
Gonzalez-Rio finally obeyed the deputies commands to come out to the hallway with his hands in the air. He continued to yell at the deputies as he was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.
The woman on scene stated she and Gonzalez-Rio got into an argument when he grabbed her by the hair after she attempted to leave the house with the child. She alleged that he dragged her to a bedroom while she was holding the child and pointed a black and silver handgun at her head. Gonzalez-Rio allegedly said he was going to kill her and slapped her across the face. She ran outside with the child and put her cellphone in the mailbox so Gonzalez-Rio would not take it. He threatened to hurt her more if she did go back inside the house, she said. She stated Gonzalez-Rio would not let her answer the door when deputies arrived.
Lane found the female’s injuries to be recent and consistent with her story. A black and silver Smith & Wesson handgun with a tactical light attached was found in the master bedroom along with another pistol, an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun. Gonzalez-Rio was taken to jail.