LOWER KEYS — A 13-year-old Sugarloaf Key boy arrested recently in Miami-Dade County on charges of stealing two cars out of the Florida Keys was arrested last Friday in a stolen car by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
There were no reported injuries, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“I’m glad we were able to stop this young man without anyone getting hurt,” Ramsay said. “I want to thank our friends with the Florida Highway Patrol for their partnership in this incident. Hopefully, this young man can get the help he needs to straighten his life out before he finds himself a permanent fixture in the criminal justice system.”
Krystian Levi Lee was taken into custody by Ramsay and the trooper at approximately 9 a.m. on U.S. 1 on Rockland Key. A stolen handgun and two stolen credit cards were found in the Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen earlier Friday morning, Linhardt said.
Lee was charged with two felony counts of armed grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary and stealing a firearm. Additional charges are pending further investigation.
Lee allegedly first stole a Toyota Corolla from Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key and drove it to Big Pine Key. Inside that Toyota Corolla was a credit card that he used at a gas station on Big Pine Key, Linhardt said. Lee then dumped the Corolla, and burglarized and stole another credit card from a second car. Lee then stole a Dodge Challenger on Natalie Road on Big Pine Key and drove it to Key West, reports say. Lee used or attempted to use the stolen credits cards at a grocery store and two gas stations in Key West, Linhardt said.
Meanwhile, Ramsay was headed to work on Stock Island shortly before 9 a.m. when he spotted the Challenger. The sheriff got behind the Challenger and was joined by a FHP trooper as the Challenger fled northbound. The sheriff radioed for deputies to ready tire spike strips. The Challenger continued to flee, passing traffic on the shoulder of U.S. 1.
The Challenger stopped on Rockland Key. Northbound traffic was temporarily blocked for other motorists’ safety as a felony traffic stop ensued. Ramsay and the trooper approached the stolen car with their guns drawn. The driver, later identified as Lee, was taken into custody shortly thereafter.
A loaded 9 mm handgun was found in the car and the stolen credits cards were also located. Lee previously stole the handgun from a family member, Linhardt said.
The teenager was taken to jail and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice as notified.