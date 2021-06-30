BIG PINE KEY — Nearly four years later, many Lower Keys residents have still not fully recovered from Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm that made landfall on Cudjoe Key in September 2017.
However, help for those residents continues. The Big Pine United Methodist Church is offering free volunteer assistance to homeowners who have suffered from the ravages of the storm and who cannot complete repairs to their homes because of financial or other limitations.
The church has scheduled experienced volunteers to come to the Lower Keys in January and February 2022 to help people who are still struggling to restore their homes or who need assistance maintaining or adapting their homes because of health conditions, according to Steve Steiro, church trustee chairperson.
This help is being offered through a program called “Hearts, Hammers & Hands” and uses volunteers from the Methodist NOMADS ministry to restore homes, Steiro said.
These volunteers can also assist with maintenance projects that, if left incomplete, could make a home dangerous or difficult to live in.
Homeowners should contact “Hearts, Hammers & Hands” as soon as possible to be placed on the list for assistance, Steiro said.
The assistance provided is dependent upon the skills and experience of the NOMADS members in each team. The church has five RV sites that the county has approved to use for Irma recovery. That approval is currently scheduled to expire in April.
The church has three teams of NOMADS scheduled to arrive early next year.
“We expect each team to consist of five RVs with two volunteers in each RV, but it could be fewer, and each team will be here for a total of three weeks,” Steiro said. “The NOMADS organization is part of the Methodist church and consists of part-time and full-time RVers who travel at their own expense to help in communities where they are invited. Since each team is a collection of volunteers, the experience and ability of each team vary.”
UMCOR is another Methodist organization and is dedicated to doing disaster recovery work. That group had a coordinated volunteer effort that worked on 100 homes after Irma but were forced to end their mission early when COVID-19 closed access to all nonresidents.
UMCOR turned over a list to Big Pine United Methodist Church of homeowners who still needed assistance.
“Since then, we have learned that many more homeowners need assistance but have found identifying them difficult,” Steiro said. “This is why we need assistance in getting the word out to people in the Lower Keys.”
If the church identifies enough need, it will try to extend the recovery assistance, but this will require the approval of the Monroe County Commission.