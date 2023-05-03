KEY WEST — Judge Mark Wilson delivered rulings last week against the defense attorney for alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer and the attorney representing Garrett Hughes’ family in a civil suit against Brewer.
Chris Mancini, the defense attorney for Brewer, lost his bid to obtain hair samples from witnesses.
Wilson heard the motion, which appeared to be a strategy to impeach the testimony of shooting witnesses Carson Hughes, Blake Arencibia and Logan Pellecier.
Mancini hoped to show that the witnesses and victim, Hughes, were under the influence of marijuana when the shooting occurred.
Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield argued that since a toxicology report on the victim showed he had traces of marijuana in his system and that he possessed a medical marijuana card, the motion to compel was irrelevant.
“The witnesses are not on trial here, and if the defense has questions about their consumption that night, they can have their questions answered in a vigorous cross-examination,” Mansfield said to the judge.
Brewer, 57, who has extensive business holdings in Key West, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Hughes in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 following a day of drinking and watching the Super Bowl with his niece and her boyfriend at Conch Town Liquor and Lounge.
Brewer, whose toxicology screen has yet to be completed, was legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .11, which is above the legal limit in Florida. A toxicology report obtained showed Hughes had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of his death.
In the state, a level of .08 or more is legally impaired.
The motion to obtain the hair samples was critical to the defense argument that Brewer “stood his ground” and “feared for his life,” as he said in his initial arrest interrogation with Detective Marcus Del Valle.
Video evidence of the shooting does not support the defense’s position, Mansfield said.
“The fact that these young men were under the influence of narcotics is relevant to my client’s natural apprehension,” argued Mancini.
Mansfield refuted his argument.
“Marijuana is a calmative agent,” said Mansfield. “The fact that Mr. Hughes possessed a medical marijuana card makes this a moot point.”
Mansfield had previously said that the defense strategy would be to smear the witnesses, making them appear unreliable.
Mansfield said he intends to bring the case to a grand jury to elevate the charge to first-degree pre-meditated murder, supported by surveillance video that depicts Brewer confronting Hughes, then walking away before turning around and shooting him.
A pre-trial conference is set for Friday, May 12, with a possible bail hearing scheduled for the week of May 22.
Meanwhile, the civil attorney representing the family of Hughes failed in a bid to freeze the assets of Brewer.
Stuart Grossman argued that Brewer instructed his niece and personal assistant Arabi Luke to enact a trust succession plan after being charged in the shooting death of Hughes.
In body-worn camera footage, Brewer told Luke to enact the trust succession plan and to contact somebody called Sandy Reef. No such person could be found in the Lower Keys, and Grossman said he believed Brewer was using code words to direct Luke to transfer assets.
The Brewer family has extensive business holdings throughout the Lower Keys, controlled by a network of trusts.
Grossman had said previously that he had notified all counsel and accountants representing Brewer.
“If any assets were transferred illegally, we would know, and we would hold all those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law,” Grossman said.
Wilson heard Grossman’s argument but declined to grant the motion, saying he saw no direct evidence that any such transfers had occurred.
Mancini also attempted to have a gag order placed on Grossman, saying he wanted to prevent the case from being tried in the media, but Wilson declined to hear the motion.
The parents of the 21-year-old filed suit against Brewer in early April, naming Brewer as well as the network of trusts and other entities he controls.
The family’s lawsuit does not name Conch Town Liquor and Lounge, which neither Brewer nor his family own. However, it alleges that the entities it named were negligent in allowing Brewer to consume alcohol leading up to the deadly encounter.
Brewer remains in custody without bond.