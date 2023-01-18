LOWER KEYS — A 54-year-old Key West man was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, for allegedly bashing a woman’s head into a car window for waking him up.
Terry Sean Milligan was charged with aggravated battery and damage to property, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to mile marker 40 at approximately 6:50 p.m. regarding a battery. They arrived at the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to find an injured 46-year-old woman.
She stated Milligan had been drinking all day and fell asleep in the front passenger side of their vehicle. She stopped to take her dog for a walk. The sound of the vehicle door awoke and enraged Milligan. He grabbed the victim by the hair and began smashing her head against the windshield, causing part of the glass to break, reports say. He also allegedly smashed her head against the vehicle door.
The woman got out of the vehicle to seek help when Milligan grabbed her by the hair, causing her to fall, and began bashing her head against the pavement, reports say. The woman was able to escape and lock herself in the vehicle. Milligan fled on foot. A witness who was parked nearby called 911 and corroborated the woman’s story. The woman’s injuries were consistent with her story.
The woman declined transport to the hospital. Milligan was found hiding nearby and was taken to jail.