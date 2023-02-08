LOWER KEYS — For those of you born after about 2002, a cassette tape is a flat, rectangular container made of plastic that held magnetic tape to store audio recordings of music, interviews and books for replay.

Now that we got that out of the way. Former 104.1 US1 Radio host Bill Becker has donated hundreds of audio cassettes, containing thousands of hours of interviews, to the College of the Florida Keys. The tapes contain interviews with former governors, musicians, politicians, divers and fishermen.

