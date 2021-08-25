BIG PINE KEY — A 65-year-old local man was arrested Monday, Aug. 16, after allegedly driving his bicycle into oncoming traffic despite orders from a deputy to walk home.
Michael Eddie Brackins was charged with DUI on a bicycle, DUI with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher, resisting arrest, threatening a law enforcement officer, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia (a marijuana pipe).
Deputy Brandon White was called to the Winn-Dixie on Big Pine Key at approximately 8 p.m. where a manager stated Brackins was threatening customers and causing a disturbance. Brackins rode away on his bicycle on the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic despite orders from White to stop. White stopped Brackins on Wilder Road and warned him that he would be trespassing if he returned to the grocery store. White instructed Brackins to walk his bike home after Brackins admitted he had been drinking.
Brackins walked approximately 20 yards from White, and then got back on his bicycle and rode into oncoming traffic again and was nearly struck by a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle, reports say. White yelled at Brackins to get out of the road. Brackins then attempted to strike White with his bike, reports say. White then stopped Brackins, who failed field sobriety exercises, reports say.
Brackins also allegedly resisted as White attempted to place him in the back of the patrol car.
Brackins threatened to harm White multiple times en route to jail, reports say.