LOWER KEYS — Firefighter/EMT Herve Thomas of Big Pine Key died in his sleep last week while on duty at Station 8 on Stock Island, according to Monroe County Fire Chief Steve Hudson.
The cause of death is not known at this time. Thomas leaves behind his wife, Nicole, and daughter, Naima, 14.
“Firefighter Herve Thomas served the residents and visitors of Monroe County since 2009 faithfully, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Hudson said. “We stand strong and united during this period of grief and lend support to each other unconditionally. We pray for Herve’s family and let it be known, rest peacefully Brother Thomas, we got it from here.”
Thomas was active in the Big Pine Key community and especially vigilant in the recovery efforts in the area after Hurricane Irma.