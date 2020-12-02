Big Pine Key prescribed burn set for Thursday

BIG PINE KEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn within the National Key Deer Refuge on Thursday, if weather conditions permit.
The burn will occur in an area between Key Deer Boulevard, Big Pine Street and Pine Avenue. If the weather is too windy, the burn might be postponed, Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges spokeswoman Kristie Killam said.
“People may smell, and possibly see, smoke,” she said.
Prescribed burns in the Florida Keys refuges are implemented by a trained staff of interagency professional fire specialists, according to refuges managers.
The primary reasons for conducting these burns are to remove the over-accumulation of vegetation acting as fire fuel where forests meet developed areas Big Pine Key and to protect private property and residents, and for ecological purposes aimed at emulating natural fire in the pine rockland habitat.
This activity creates a defensible space between refuge lands and private property to prevent or reduce the threat of wildfires. Prescribed burns reduce excessive natural fire fuel buildup, thereby reducing the chance of unwanted severe wildfires, according to the refuge managers.
Restoration and maintenance of the fire-dependent pine rockland habitat is essential for a healthy ecosystem, refuge managers said.
Community updates, up to and including when actual prescribed burn dates are proposed and when a burn actually occurs, will be announced on the refuges’ Facebook page and via roadside advisory signs. Visitors and residents can find maps of proposed Burn Unit 2 at fws.gov/nationalkeydeer.