BIG PINE KEY — A 46-year-old local man who refused to leave a residence last Wednesday after deputies attempted to serve him with eviction papers ultimately exited peacefully without incident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Edward Richard Kowalik was served with eviction papers on the 29000 block of Violet Drive at approximately 5 p.m.
“I want to thank our crisis negotiators for their stellar work today,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “They did an outstanding job as did all the deputies on scene. There was a large sheriff’s office presence, but assuring the safety of the public will always be my no. 1 priority.”