081523 Drug case 3.jpg

Approximately 14.6 grams of methamphetamine was found in the pocket of one of the suspects, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo provided

MARATHON — Two Big Pine Key men were arrested Tuesday. Aug. 15, following a traffic stop during which deputies say pills and methamphetamine were found.

Robert Alan Stotts, 49, and Louis Van De Gejuchte, 46, were both charged with trafficking in amphetamines, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.