Federal authorities brought charges against a Big Pine Key woman in the shooting and killing of this Key deer. The deer had been injured and was tangled in rope before it was shot. The shooter has pleaded guilty.

BIG PINE KEY — A local woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of shooting a Key deer — what her attorney and others described as a mercy killing of an injured animal.

Federal prosecutors charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy Coyte Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act by shooting and killing a Key deer in November. She recently pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from that case and is awaiting sentencing. Kilheffer was arraigned and released on $10,000 bond.

