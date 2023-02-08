Federal authorities brought charges against a Big Pine Key woman in the shooting and killing of this Key deer. The deer had been injured and was tangled in rope before it was shot. The shooter has pleaded guilty.
BIG PINE KEY — A local woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of shooting a Key deer — what her attorney and others described as a mercy killing of an injured animal.
Federal prosecutors charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy Coyte Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act by shooting and killing a Key deer in November. She recently pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from that case and is awaiting sentencing. Kilheffer was arraigned and released on $10,000 bond.
A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled, but her attorney, David Paul Horan, said, “there will be a tremendous amount of people who will show up in support of what she did,” given the physical condition of the deer at the time it was shot.
People familiar with the shooting claim that Kilheffer shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship’s Way on Nov. 16 because the animal appeared to be severely injured and she thought the animal needed to be put down.
The deer had been injured for several days and was tangled in rope at some point. Photos of the deer had been circulating on Facebook showing the animal covered in cuts, abrasions and injuries that look like road rash from being dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement was informed that a Key deer was shot and killed on a residential lot on Big Pine Key, spokeswoman Jennifer M. Koches confirmed at the time. A federal wildlife officer, as well as officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to the scene.
State and federal officers investigated this case, with support from the National Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Oregon, and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald has been prosecuting the case.
Kilheffer faces up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $100,000 and a period of supervised release of up to one year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Congress enacted the ESA to conserve threatened and endangered species, as well as the ecosystems upon which they depend.
“Endangered species” means any species, or part thereof, which is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. The Key deer (Odocoileus viginianus clavium) is included within the list of designated endangered species set forth in federal regulations.