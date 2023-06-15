2023.06.10 hughes family opposes bail preston brewer

 TED LUND/Free Press Preston Brewer, right, is seen in court in March.

KEY WEST — A bail hearing this week for accused parking lot shooter Preston Brewer was canceled last Thursday following the death of family patriarch Bud Brewer.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 14.

