BIG PINE KEY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is once again alerting residents and store clerks of common gift card scams after a Big Pine Key man recently lost $10,000 to a phone scammer.
The man contacted the sheriff’s office last week to report that someone claiming to be with Amazon Fraud Department called him and said he needed to get his account fixed. The caller, who identified himself as “Sam Peterson,” instructed the victim to go to two different businesses on Big Pine Key and purchase $10,000 in gift cards. The victim bought 20 such cards each valued at $500. The victim provided the gift card and PIN numbers of each card to the caller.
The victim stated he realized it was a scam when “Sam Peterson” called him the following day and wanted more gift cards.
