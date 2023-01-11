LOWER KEYS — A Monroe County judge has dismissed roughly 50 counts of illegally harvesting spiny lobsters from prohibited fishing gear called lobster casitas, or lobster condos, against one Florida Keys commercial diver.
Judge Peary Fowler granted a judgment of acquittal for defendant Michael Kimbler, who has a previous conviction for using and diving on casitas, at the Key West courthouse during a recent hearing in the case. The charges were dropped in part because Kimbler could not be positively identified as one of the divers in the water who was extracting lobsters from casitas, according to those familiar with the case.
Authorities arrested Kimbler at his job at Naval Air Station Key West and fellow commercial diver Shane Sweeting, of Big Pine Key, in the Lower Keys several months ago after federal and state authorities secured arrest warrants for the pair, according to the arrest report.
Prosecutors charged Sweeting with 54 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, 14 counts of failure to display air identification placard, 14 counts of failure to display water identification placard and three counts of seafood quality control code violations. His case is still pending in court.
Authorities charged Kimbler with 51 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, according to the FWC. Kimbler is a former captain with the Boca Chica Naval Air Station Fire Department.
“The judge did what she was legally required to do,” Kimbler’s attorney, Hal Schuhmacher, said.
The investigation was a joint operation between Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Fish Wildlife Service and NOAA Law Enforcement. Those agencies enlisted the support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to conduct aerial surveillance by that agency’s aircraft.
The arrest warrant details a reportedly extensive operation by the two fishermen, in which authorities have identified at least 54 sites where artificial habitat was placed in the waters off the Lower Keys. A tracking device was placed on Sweeting’s vessel, which enabled authorities to monitor the pair’s activities and movements on the water, according to the warrant. The tracking device came after a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of Miami secured a warrant through a federal judge.
While monitoring the pair’s action with aerial surveillance, authorities documented 13 incidents in which Sweeting did not “permanently and conspicuously display a ‘diver-down flag’ symbol” on his vessel, which is required by law, the arrest warrant stated.
Divers with the Fish and Wildlife Service eventually documented the 54 sites in September and October 2021, according to the warrant. Materials used to make the casitas at the 54 sites included PVC piping, hurricane shutters, concrete, rebar and even French double doors, according to the warrant.
Video surveillance shows Sweeting and another man “carrying handfuls” of rebar and PVC piping, and Sweeting drilling holes into the PVC piping at his home, the arrest warrant stated.
Sweeting is facing other federal seafood quality control charges, as the arrest report details that Sweeting has a pet raccoon on his property and surveillance cameras captured footage of the raccoon climbing on lobster bins and moving around some lobsters, according to the warrant.
Authorities documented hundreds of pounds of the lobsters sold to local fish houses by Sweeting and Kimbler, according to the warrant.
In 2012, Kimbler was convicted of violating the federal animal conservation law, called the Lacey Act, and pleaded guilty. Kimbler forfeited his commercial fishing boats and agreed to remove the casitas at that time.
The September arrests of Kimbler and Sweeting come as the FWC has started researching whether to allow casitas to be used in the spiny lobster fishery.
The FWC board discussed allowing such gear more than 10 years ago but abruptly shut down the discussion as federal and state marine law enforcement officers were making high-profile casitas cases at that time, resulting in lengthy jail time for several Keys residents.
But in 2020, the FWC resurrected the debate after board chair Rodney Barreto called for the agency to again consider making the gear legal, which received major pushback from the commercial trap industry in the Keys.
The FWC board gave direction to staff to further explore options for developing a potential casita fishery, including a pilot project.