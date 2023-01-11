LOWER KEYS — A Monroe County judge has dismissed roughly 50 counts of illegally harvesting spiny lobsters from prohibited fishing gear called lobster casitas, or lobster condos, against one Florida Keys commercial diver.

Judge Peary Fowler granted a judgment of acquittal for defendant Michael Kimbler, who has a previous conviction for using and diving on casitas, at the Key West courthouse during a recent hearing in the case. The charges were dropped in part because Kimbler could not be positively identified as one of the divers in the water who was extracting lobsters from casitas, according to those familiar with the case.

