SUGARLOAF KEY — A 13-year-old girl died last Thursday night in a vehicle crash on Sugarloaf Key.
The name of the child and others involved in the crash were not released before press time, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the accident.
The vehicle was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Old State Road 4A, approaching 15620 Old State Road 4A, according to the FHP. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the eastbound lane, left the road, traveled down an embankment, overturned and ended up in a muddy area, according to FHP.
The 13-year-old girl was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, then flown to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. She passed away at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the FHP.
The vehicle’s driver has not been identified but an FHP report stated the driver was from Key West. The owner of the vehicle and a backseat male passenger, 18, were ejected from the vehicle and flown to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, according to the FHP.
A 23-year-old female passenger who was in the backseat received minor injuries and was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, according to the FHP. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted, along with Key West Police Department and its K9 officer, in conducting a search to locate any other occupants, FHP said.
The sheriff’s office also used a drone to check the area for any other occupants who may have been ejected, according to the FHP. No other occupants were located. Any charges are pending investigation, FHP said.