KEY WEST — Unescorted vessels carrying ship fuel and other goods central to the Allied powers efforts in World War II were being torpedoed by German U-boats in the travel lanes north of the Dry Tortugas. And in the early morning hours of May 5, 1942, a pair of oil tankers were hit by the same U-507, the explosions tearing gaping holes into their riveted steel hulls and setting off fiery blazes before taking the ships and most of their crews to their graves.
The Joseph M. Cudahy and Munger T. Ball both met that fate, and nearly 80 years later remain on the sandy floor of the Gulf of Mexico, shattered relics creating an eerie, Titanic-like scene of marine life growing and gathering upon and around them, reminders of a night when terror filled the eyes of every man aboard.
“I mean, this is National Geographic,” Capt. Adam Chamie, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, said of the visuals and communication of divers and those on board the commercial ship that’s been assessing the environment-threatening situation of oil still stowed on the Ball. “That kind of level of seeing what’s going on. … I mean, it’s really, really fascinating to see this operation.
“One mistake and you could have a significant safety issue, and the operation could take a turn. But the group that’s on there is very, very impressive.”
Chamie pointed to the map above his office desk at their resting places, some 70 miles apart from one another.
Chamie and a number of Coast Guard officers huddling in late June in a situation room recalled the history and the current relevance of the vessels.
That team and members of other agencies are about to embark on a pump-out of the Ball in July. Its whereabouts hadn’t been accurately pinpointed in nearly 80 years until June 12, and it was soon discovered that it had 35,000 to 55,000 gallons of Bunker C “heavy” ship fuel oil.
Time is of the essence in removing this significant threat to the underwater region called the “Oil Wreck” by divers.
“It could just be waiting to tip over or a hurricane comes through or the rivets finally pop,” said Chamie, “and we have that oil wrapping around the Florida Keys, coming aboard into the (Florida Keys National) Marine Sanctuary and onto our beaches.”
The Coast Guard had tracked oil 60 to 65 miles northwest of Key West, and “received satellite imagery” and reports of the oil sheen “of this wreck that we thought was the Cudahy,” according to Chamie. He said it was learned that the sunken ship was “100 feet shorter” than the Cudahy.
“We discovered this was actually the Munger T. Ball,” added Chamie. “Both were sunk by this German U-boat, U-507. But in what we call the fog of war, the confusion in what was going on that day, we swapped the positions of the two. We came upon this almost by accident.”
Improved technology is enabling the team of 30 to 40 subcontracted workers and scientists aboard the Shelia Bordelon, a 247-foot commercial vessel from Louisiana, along with nine divers going down 140 to 146 feet, to accurately evaluate the situation.
Chamie said they can “tap into the side of a ship and test oil without an explosion or creating this huge hole” in the hull “and have oil leaking all over the place.”
Over the last two weeks, the Coast Guard has worked side-by-side with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sanctuary, Resolve (a contracted company) and other partners to assess the Ball in order to detect the presence of oil and other hazardous materials.
“We were able to identify three tanks that have potential oil in them,” said Chief Petty Officer Walter Goggans of Sector Key West. “We were able to pump a little bit from some, and the other tanks have thicker oil.”
Goggans, adding that the oil viscosity is lowered by heating, said, “This is very nasty, very thick oil. Once they start pumping, we’ll go 24/7 until we get it. Once we get it going, it won’t take really long.”
Chamie said they will “button up those tanks” after pumping them out, adding that there is “no way to completely rid the threat by knowing all the oil has been taken off the ships,” but noting that they will get to a point where they can say: “This is no longer a significant threat to the Florida coast.”
The Ball was headed from Port Arthur, Texas, to Norfolk, Virginia, to fuel a larger boat headed off to war.
“The biggest challenge is logistics because she’s out 70 miles and it’s thin metal,” Goggans said. “And it’s also a grave. So, we have to be respectful to the dead and also the environment.”
The Cudahy is in much deeper water and not a current threat to the environment.
“That does not appear to be actively discharging oil, which is why we’re focusing all of our efforts right now on the Munger T. Ball,” Chamie said. “The Cudahy, right on the border of our area and Sector St. Petersburg, the Tampa area, is actually inside theirs. But from a Coast Guard and NOAA perspective, it’s something worth watching.”
The Cudahy, under the command of Walter Edmund Reed and named after the head of the Sinclair Refining Company, was hit by the first torpedo at the water line on the starboard side at the No. 4 main tank. An officer in the conning tower spotted it 20 feet from its explosive destination, helpless to do anything, according to uboat.net.
The USS Coral sunk the tanker by gunfire because it was beyond salvage and a navigation hazard.
The Ball was torpedoed at 1:32 a.m. and the Cudahy at 4:15 a.m. Both were victims of the sub commanded by Harro Schacht, who would receive the Knights Cross of the Iron Cross from the Hitler regime on Jan. 9, 1943. He was the equivalent of a decorated flying ace, credited with sinking 20 ships off the coasts of Florida and Brazil.
However, Schacht met his own fate four days after receiving that Cross. Depth charges dropped by U.S. Navy PBY (amphibious) Catalina Aircraft of VP-83, some 330 miles off the Brazilian coast, brought an end to the U-507’s reign of crippling the Allied cause by sinking valuable cargo and claiming hundreds of lives. The entire crew of 56 died, never rising above water to fly its Swastika flag again.
Both tankers departed Texas ports May 1, 1942, never to dock again.
Now, both ships rest on sand on their starboard sides. The Ball, captained by Karl Ragnar Olsen, was struck by a torpedo on the port side and 30 seconds later by another torpedo that hit near the engine room. It burst into flames before lifeboats could be launched. Crew jumped overboard, swimming away from burning gasoline, which spread across the water and trapped many on the tanker.
Thirty-one perished, with just four survivors swimming to a life raft that survived the fire. The Cudahy had 27 lives lost and nine survivors, making it a lucky 13 alive between the two sunken ships. All were taken to Key West.
Chamie said ways to honor the dead are being explored, and that none who survived are known to still be alive. But the boats they went down with remain big news eight decades later.